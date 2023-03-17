Sextonville man charged with 59 counts of possessing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Richland Co. Sheriff’s Department arrested a 38-year-old Sextonville man Wednesday morning on multiple counts of possessing child pornography and felony bail jumping.

Officials said the Richland Co. Special Response Team searched a man’s house around 8:30 a.m. on County Highway B in the Village of Sextonville after receiving a tip from the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation and Internet Crimes Against Children. The Sheriff’s office said the tip came in pointing to sexually explicit images of children that were downloaded at the residence.

Sheriff’s office officials searched the 38-year-old’s house, detained him and seized multiple electronic devices. Digital Forensic Analysts at the scene were able to find numerous videos and images alleged to be illegal.

The 38-year-old man was taken to jail on 59 counts of possessing child pornography and one count of felony bail jumping. Richland Co. Sheriff’s Office said the Richland Co. District Attorney’s Office will be responsible for prosecuting the case.

