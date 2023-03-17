Winter Feel For The Start To The Weekend

Sub-zero wind chills tomorrow morning
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
  • Cold and brisk for Saturday
  • Sunny and warmer for Sunday
  • Temperatures on the rise for the beginning of the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - St Patrick’s day was a chilly one, even with the sun breaking through the clouds. Now that we are on the backside of a cold front, colder air has moved in along with some gusty winds. The combination of colder air and gusty winds will mean that Saturday morning will be one of the coldest mornings we’ve felt in a few weeks. Overnight lows are expected to drop down into the mid-teens, and the morning windchill could feel more like zero.

The rest of Saturday will remain cold as we stay under the influence of the northwesterly winds helping to bring in that polar airmass. Our highs will still struggle to get past the mid-20s. Throughout the day we could see the possibility of a few flurries as well, but any accumulation will be minimal.

Sunday will be the best day out of the weekend as we break out of the clouds, giving us a sunnier day. Winds will die down and we’ll see a nice jump in temperature, topping off near 40F.

The beginning of next week is looking more like spring, with sunnier days at least for the start, and temperatures settling back to the upper 40s to lower 50s.

