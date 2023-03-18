Acton Academy Madison West holds children’s business fair

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dozens of young entrepreneurs got to launch their own startup businesses at Acton Madison West Children’s Business Fair on Saturday.

Children ages six to 12 had to opportunity to sell their products to members of the Madison community. Businesses and products ranged from baked goods to homemade, all-natural bath and beauty products to 3D printed train switches.

”I have lip balms, soaps and lotions. I’m selling the lotions and soaps for $4 and the lip balms are $2.50 or 2 for $4,” Corrine Hannaman, owner of “So Fresh,” said.

A panel of three judges spoke with each opportunity and asked them questions about their businesses. Entrepreneurs were awarded cash prizes for “most business potential,” “most creative idea,” and “most impressive presentation” categories.

The funding for the children’s startups comes completely from children’s allowances, any savings they have or even loans taken out from their parents. The event teaches children how to run a business and learn more about financial responsibility.

