Badger Women’s Hockey will go to National Championships

(NBC15)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Badgers Women’s Hockey team is heading to the National Championship Game after defeating Minnesota 3-2 Friday night in Overtime.

UW’s Caroline Harvey scored the game-winner with just 3:13 left in the extra period.

The women’s team defeated Minnesota during the NCAA Frozen Four Hockey tournament in Duluth.

Wisconsin will face defending champion Ohio State at 3pm on Sunday. The game will be televised on ESPNU.

