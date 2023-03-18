Chilly start to the weekend

Sub-zero wind chills this morning

Cool & windy today

Warmer with sunshine tomorrow

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It feels more like February out the door this morning with temperatures in the single digits and wind chills below zero across southern Wisconsin!

We’ll remain on the chilly side for Saturday: high temperatures remain in the 20s with strong northwesterly winds keeping wind chills in the single digits. We’ll have mostly cloudy skies, with a chance for a few flurries here or there as a weak wave of energy passes by overhead. Temperatures fall back to the teens overnight with clouds beginning to clear.

Sunday is definitely the better day of the weekend. Though winds will still be strong, they’ll shift out of the southwest which will bring in warmer air. Highs will warm quickly near 40 degrees, with mainly sunny skies.

The warmer temperatures do look to last into the workweek. The official start of spring is looking seasonable with highs in the mid-40s but partly sunny skies. Highs will likely reach the lower 50s by mid-week with another mid-week system that we’ll be watching. Taking the mild temperatures into account, it looks like another mainly-rain system for us.

Scattered showers could begin as early as Tuesday afternoon, lasting through early Thursday.

