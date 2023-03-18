Dane Co: 1 injured after single-vehicle crash in Mount Horeb

By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash Friday evening on US 151, Dane Co. Communications said.

The off ramp on US 151 southbound to County PD is expected to be closed for a couple hours after the crash, Wisconsin Department of Transportation said.

Dane County Sheriff’s Department, alongside Mount Horeb Fire Department, EMS and Police responded to the crash just after 6:45 p.m.

Officials did not say how bad the injuries were, or if the person in the crash had been taken to the hospital.

