Last Day of Winter Looks Brighter

Temperatures will begin to feel more like spring
By Kevin Corriveau
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
  • Winds ease overnight
  • Sunny and warmer for Sunday
  • Mild and pleasant start for Spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a very cold and wintry day here across southern Wisconsin. Morning lows dropped down into the low teens with windchills feeling more like below zero. There hasn’t been much of a warmup today as we continue to be under the influence of northwesterly winds, bringing in that polar air mass from Canada. On top of that winds have been very gusting from between 25-30 mph, helping to keep us very chilly. A few snow flurries have been moving through the area and that is expected to continue into the evening. At most, we could see a dusting across some surfaces.

Sunday ushers in a much nicer day. Winds will ease and skies will clear, setting us on a warming trend that will last into the middle of the week. Sunday morning lows will still be a bit chilly, starting in the mid-teens, but by the afternoon we will be topping off into the upper 30s.

As we start the new week, Monday and most of Tuesday will be mild, mostly sunny, and pleasant. But by Tuesday evening we’ll begin to see the onset of back-to-back areas of low pressure that will likely bring us showers through Thursday. We’re still going to watch the track of these systems, as any change of track could change the showers to a wintry mix, or even a bit of snow.

Download the First Alert Weather App
Download for iPhone & iPads
Download for Android

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Off-campus apartments at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.
Madison rent hikes cause housing scramble

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Last Day of Winter Looks Brighter
Sunnier & warmer on Sunday
Chilly start to the weekend
Wind chills could remain in the single digits all day today!
Chilly start to the weekend
Overnight windchills dropping below zero
Winter Feel For The Start To The Weekend