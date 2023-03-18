Last Day of Winter Looks Brighter

Winds ease overnight

Sunny and warmer for Sunday

Mild and pleasant start for Spring

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - It has been a very cold and wintry day here across southern Wisconsin. Morning lows dropped down into the low teens with windchills feeling more like below zero. There hasn’t been much of a warmup today as we continue to be under the influence of northwesterly winds, bringing in that polar air mass from Canada. On top of that winds have been very gusting from between 25-30 mph, helping to keep us very chilly. A few snow flurries have been moving through the area and that is expected to continue into the evening. At most, we could see a dusting across some surfaces.

Sunday ushers in a much nicer day. Winds will ease and skies will clear, setting us on a warming trend that will last into the middle of the week. Sunday morning lows will still be a bit chilly, starting in the mid-teens, but by the afternoon we will be topping off into the upper 30s.

As we start the new week, Monday and most of Tuesday will be mild, mostly sunny, and pleasant. But by Tuesday evening we’ll begin to see the onset of back-to-back areas of low pressure that will likely bring us showers through Thursday. We’re still going to watch the track of these systems, as any change of track could change the showers to a wintry mix, or even a bit of snow.

