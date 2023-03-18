Monona Fire Department: One dead after apartment fire

Apartment fire in Monona displaces residents
Apartment fire in Monona displaces residents(Marcus Aarsvold)
By Gillian Rawling and Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - A Monona fire is under control after multiple agencies responded to fight Saturday morning.

Monona Fire Department said it found one person dead after the fire, though the cause of death has not been identified yet.

According to Monona Fire Department, it was dispatched at 3:45 a.m. to the 300 block of Owen Road for a fire alarm. That alarm turned into a structure fire when multiple callers saw smoke and flames coming from a 70-unit apartment complex.

Officials said the second floor had heavy smoke and a Box Alarm was initiated six minutes after the initial caller.

Apartment residents are being moved to a different location after a fire, according to Monona Police Department.

Neighbors say the fire started around 3 a.m., and reported seeing smoke pouring out of the building hours later.

Fire at apartment building in Monona
Fire at apartment building in Monona(Jeff Wagner)

Monona fire said the street is still an active scene, but did not give any other information on the damage from the fire or if there were injuries.

The Red Cross set up a shelter for residents that were displaced by the fire at St. Stephen’s Lutheran Church. Those who were impacted by the fire and need help are asked to call 1-800-236-8680.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

