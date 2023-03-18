Residents moved to health center due to apartment fire

Apartment fire in Monona displaces residents
Apartment fire in Monona displaces residents
By Kaleia Lawrence
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MONONA, Wis. (WMTV) - Apartment residents are being moved to a different location after a fire, according to Monona Police Department.

The fire broke out at Monona Hills Apartment on Owen Road. All of the residents are now at a nearby health center to stay warm. Officials say no injuries have been reported so far.

Neighbors say the fire started around 3 a.m., and reported seeing smoke pouring out of the building hours later.

Fire at apartment building in Monona
Fire at apartment building in Monona

What caused the fire, or the extent of the damage has not been confirmed yet.

