64-year-old dead after crash on Hwy 151, Dodge Co. officials report

(Canva)
By Gillian Rawling
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 64-year-old man died Sunday morning after a crash on an on ramp on US Highway 151 in the Township of Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to the release, Dodge Co. Deputies responded at 12:26 a.m. Sunday to the crash on US 151 on-ramp at County Highway B. Officials found the man was driving north on the on-ramp to County Highway B when he traveled through the intersection of B and struck a sign in the median.

Dodge Co. officials said the investigation shows the car then went into the east shoulder and ditch to the US 151 on-ramp north of County Highway B. While going down the embankment, the driver struck a fence and a tree.

Officials brought the 64-year-old to the Marshfield Medial Center in Beaver Dam where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner.

The crash is still under investigation by the medical examiner and the sheriff’s office.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony

Latest News

(AP Photo/Morry Gash). Toronto Raptors' DeMar DeRozan drives against Milwaukee Bucks' Greg...
Raptors take on the Bucks, look for 4th straight victory
generic crash
Iowa Co. officials discover rollover crash, but no driver
Belleville family prepares Calissa Cares packages for NICU parents
Calissa Cares
Belleville family prepares Calissa Cares packages for NICU parents
Belleville family prepares Calissa Cares packages for NICU parents