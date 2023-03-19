64-year-old dead after crash on Hwy 151, Dodge Co. officials report

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 64-year-old man died Sunday morning after a crash on an on ramp on US Highway 151 in the Township of Beaver Dam, Dodge County Sheriff’s Department said.

According to the release, Dodge Co. Deputies responded at 12:26 a.m. Sunday to the crash on US 151 on-ramp at County Highway B. Officials found the man was driving north on the on-ramp to County Highway B when he traveled through the intersection of B and struck a sign in the median.

Dodge Co. officials said the investigation shows the car then went into the east shoulder and ditch to the US 151 on-ramp north of County Highway B. While going down the embankment, the driver struck a fence and a tree.

Officials brought the 64-year-old to the Marshfield Medial Center in Beaver Dam where he was pronounced dead by the Dodge Co. Medical Examiner.

The crash is still under investigation by the medical examiner and the sheriff’s office.

