After multiple health scares, Stoughton community rallies behind family in need

(WMTV)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
STOUGHTON, Wis. (WMTV) - After one Stoughton man faced a serious health scare, hundreds in his hometown showed up in full force to support him at a fundraiser Sunday.

Bryan Huston suffered a stroke in January, just months after his stepson was hurt in a car crash. The crash left Huston out of work and it was recently confirmed that it was caused by cancer.

“With the crash, it was just like wow, it was such a crazy thing and once Riley started getting better and stuff and then this happened, it’s a lot for such a short amount of time and you know, why is this us?” Huston’s nephew Colton Brietzman asked.

On Sunday, over 500 community members gathered to support the family Huston’s currently going through immunotherapy and couldn’t risk getting sick at the event, but his older brother said he would have been touched by the gesture.

“Oh my gosh, he would be a mess, he would be a mess, just like we are,” Scott Huston said. “When I went over there today, as soon as I walked in the door, huge smile on his face, he was very happy to see me, he was very excited to show me that he could move his hand, that he could move his leg. I was very happy to see that there was really good progress, he’s very excited, so I know he’s gonna get over this, I know he’s going to win, I know everything’s going to be fine.”

Dear friend Kristen Vogt said Bryan and his wife are beloved in the community and Sunday’s turnout is overwhelming, but not surprising.

“They’re amazing people, they’ll give you the shirt off their backs and so to see all these people come support them it’s pretty emotional,” Vogt said. “The family is loved, they literally, like I said, they will do anything for you, and to see all these people love them and support them the way I do and their family does, it’s just overwhelming.”

To donate to the Huston family, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-the-hustons.

