Badgers knock off defending champs; Win seventh National Championship

Wisconsin tops No. 1 Ohio State 1-0 in Women’s Ice Hockey National Championship.
(NBC15)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DULUTH, MN. (WMTV) - The Badgers are on top of the women’s hockey world once again.

Wisconsin beat top-ranked Ohio State 1-0 to clinch their third national title in four seasons, and seventh in program history.

The Badgers took control of the game early on, freshman Kirsten Simms scored 6:32 in the first period to give Wisconsin a 1-0 lead over the defending champions.

This was the first time all season that the Buckeyes were shutout in a game.

UW goaltender Cami Kronish had 31 saves.

Wisconsin finishes the season with a 29-10-2 overall record.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing

Latest News

Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Chucky Hepburn (23) watch as a teammate shoots free throws...
Hepburn and Wisconsin knock off Liberty 75-71 in NIT
Generic Basketball
March Madness: Jones, Marquette roll over Vermont 78-61
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is hosting this year’s National Intercollegiate...
UW-Whitewater hosting National Wheelchair Basketball Championships
FILE - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first...
Fickell eager to build upon Wisconsin’s winning culture