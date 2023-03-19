Hepburn and Wisconsin knock off Liberty 75-71 in NIT

Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Chucky Hepburn (23) watch as a teammate shoots free throws...
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Chucky Hepburn (23) watch as a teammate shoots free throws late in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game with Penn State Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, in State College, Pa.(Gary M. Baranec | AP Photo/Gary M. Baranec)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Chucky Hepburn led Wisconsin with 27 points and Max Klesmit secured the victory with a layup with 42 seconds left as the Badgers knocked off Liberty 75-71 on Sunday in the NIT.

Hepburn shot 9 for 20 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 9 of 11 from the free-throw line for the Badgers (19-14). Tyler Wahl added 16 points while shooting 5 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line, and he also had six rebounds. Steven Crowl had 14 points and went 7 of 9 from the field.

The Flames (27-9) were led by Darius McGhee, who recorded 31 points, six rebounds and four assists in his final collegiate game. The 5-foot-9 McGhee, who has scored at least 30 points in five games this season, is the program’s all-time leading scorer with 2,685 career points. Liberty also got 16 points from Kyle Rode. In addition, Shiloh Robinson finished with nine points.

Wahl scored a team-high 14 points for Wisconsin in the second half.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing

Latest News

Generic Basketball
March Madness: Jones, Marquette roll over Vermont 78-61
The University of Wisconsin-Whitewater is hosting this year’s National Intercollegiate...
UW-Whitewater hosting National Wheelchair Basketball Championships
FILE - Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell celebrates with players after a touchdown during the first...
Fickell eager to build upon Wisconsin’s winning culture
Xavier Musketeers guard Desmond Claude (1) scores in the second half of an NCAA college...
Confident Kolek leads Marquette to 2 seed in March Madness