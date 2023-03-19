Iowa Co. officials discover rollover crash, but no driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Iowa Co. Sheriff’s office is investigating after multiple agencies found a car flipped Saturday night in Mineral Point Township with no one inside or around it.

According to the report, Iowa Co. deputies alongside Mineral Point EMS and fire responded to reports of a one vehicle rollover on Pleasant View Rd near County Road DD.

Officials said when they got to the car, no one was in it. Deputies at the scene flew a drone with thermal capabilities and discovered there was no one in the vicinity of the crash either.

The rollover is still under investigation.

