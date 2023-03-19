Raptors take on the Bucks, look for 4th straight victory

Toronto Raptors (35-36, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (50-20, first in the Eastern Conference)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 8 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Bucks -9.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: Toronto seeks to build upon its three-game win streak with a victory over Milwaukee.

The Bucks have gone 29-15 against Eastern Conference teams. Milwaukee averages 14.0 turnovers per game and is 14-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Raptors have gone 20-21 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto ranks second in the Eastern Conference with 17.5 fast break points per game led by OG Anunoby averaging 3.8.

The teams meet for the third time this season. In the last meeting on Jan. 18 the Bucks won 130-122 led by 37 points from Jrue Holiday, while Fred VanVleet scored 39 points for the Raptors.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

VanVleet is scoring 19.5 points per game and averaging 4.2 rebounds for the Raptors. Anunoby is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Toronto.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-3, averaging 124.4 points, 46.9 rebounds, 28.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.3 points per game.

Raptors: 5-5, averaging 112.1 points, 43.4 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 10.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.0 points.

INJURIES: Bucks: Brook Lopez: day to day (ankle), Grayson Allen: day to day (foot), Goran Dragic: out (knee), Jae Crowder: out (calf).

Raptors: Dalano Banton: out (thumb), Otto Porter Jr.: out for season (foot).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.