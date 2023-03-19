Spring Officially Starts Tomorrow

Mostly sunny and mild for Monday

Warmer for Tuesday

Several systems move through during the week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - What a pleasant way to end the last full day of winter. After the string of cold and windy days we had, we exit winter with sunny skies, and temperatures feeling mild compared to what we’ve experienced this week, but still a bit below average for this time of year.

Tonight and into tomorrow we’ll see clouds beginning to filter back into our area, but these will be mostly high cirrus that will still give us room for sunshine throughout the day. Highs tomorrow for the first day of spring will be into the upper 40s. This warming trend will continue into Tuesday as well where we’re expecting to top out in the lower 50s.

Beginning on Tuesday evening, we’re going to be in the path of several storms that will be making their way through our area. The first will be late Tuesday into Wednesday morning, and this should just give us some showers overnight. Then our second system will move through very early on Thursday and into later Thursday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-30s for the morning, which means we could likely see a rain/snow mix, but we’re not expecting to see any frozen accumulation. Then finally our third system will be another overnight storm from Friday late into Saturday morning. This will also likely be a mixed precipitation event with our overnight lows reaching below freezing. We could possibly see a bit of snow accumulation with this one, but we’ll still need to monitor the track of this storm to determine the final results.

And looking ahead for your next Saturday/Sunday planning, it is looking like we’ll have a partly sunny and mild first spring weekend.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.