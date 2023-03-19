“Starry Nights: Painting with Dance” at Overture Center Sunday

The last hour of NBC15 News Sunday morning.
By Mackenzie Davis
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Overture stage will become a canvas when Kalaanjali Dance Company and Kanopy Dance Company premiere “Starry Nights: Painting with Dance” on Sunday.

The fusion production is inspired by the art of Dutch painter Vincent Van Gogh. The dance companies will combine principal modern dance techniques and classical Bharatanatyam Indian dance in three original choreographies that evoke the expression, rhythm and passion of Van Gogh’s iconic works including “Starry Nights” and “Sunflowers.” Bharatanatyam is the oldest classical dance tradition in India that dates back nearly 3000 years.

Kalaanjali Dance Company, based in Madison and San Francisco, was founded by Kanopy’s guest artist, Meenakshi Ganesan. Lisa Thurrell is the co-artistic director for Kanopy Dance Company.

The shows are Sunday, March 19 at 3 pm and 6 pm. The 3 pm show is sold out. Tickets can be found here.

