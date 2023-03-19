Warm & sunny end to the winter season

Sunshine & 40s today

Warming through midweek

Rain chances begin Tuesday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After a very cold, blustery, and cloudy Saturday, our final day of winter is looking pretty pleasant!

Temperatures are still starting out in the teens this morning with wind chills in the single digits. Skies are clear though so once the sun rises our temperatures will climb quickly. Most of southern Wisconsin will reach the lower 40s this afternoon, with sunshine and winds still a bit breezy out of the southwest. However, wind gusts won’t be nearly as strong as yesterday.

Some clouds will begin to fill back in on Monday: we’ll have some sunshine in the morning with more clouds in the afternoon. Temps will be even warmer than today, with highs in the mid-40s. Clouds continue to increase Monday night and skies will stay mainly overcast on Tuesday.

Tuesday evening is when our next system will begin to move in. We’ll see scattered rain overnight, lasting into Wednesday morning. We could see another little round of rain on Thursday. Overall, it doesn’t look like anything too impactful in the weather department this week.

Temperatures will remain spring-like in the mid-40s to lower 50s through the rest of the workweek.

