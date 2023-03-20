$4 million grant to support Salvation Army of Dane Co. shelter, community center

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Four-million dollars in federal funding is going to support the Salvation Army of Dane County’s creation of a new shelter and community center.

U.S. Senator Tammy Baldwin and U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan highlighted the money from the bipartisan 2023 federal funding bill. Salvation Army Capital Area Coordinator Major Andrew Shiels said during the official announcement the Salvation Army was grateful for the grant.

“Families searching for a safe, secure place to stay rely on us for care and support while they get back on their feet,” Shiels said. “The $4 million grant spearheaded by Senator Baldwin and Representative Pocan demonstrates a commitment from our elected officials to create a stronger community here in Madison.”

Housing will be offered to families, those who identify as a woman, and those who need wrap-around services, such as mental health programs.

The shelter and community center will be in the 600 block of East Washington Avenue and are part of a two-building campus, which includes affordable housing units, ‘The Shields’. The new apartments are expected to be up and running in February of 2024.

