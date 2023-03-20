Antetokounmpo, Lopez lead Bucks past Raptors, 118-111

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 118-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Khris Middleton added 20 points and Bobby Portis had 14 as the Bucks improved to an NBA-best 51-20. Antetokounmpo had his 33rd career triple-double.

Lopez scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-point plays and a dunk to put Milwaukee in front 97-95. Middleton’s free throw capped the 15-2 run that put the Bucks up 104-97.

A dunk by Jakob Poeltl brought Toronto within 110-107, but Lopez scored underneath and Jrue Holiday hit two free throws to make it 114-107 with 1:29 remaining.

Fred VanVleet had 23 points and O.G. Anunoby added 22 for the Raptors, who had won their three previous games. Toronto missed a chance to move into eighth in the East Conference ahead of Atlanta, which lost to San Antonio 126-118.

Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Raptors up 83-76 with just under 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Toronto led 95-89 entering the final period.

The Bucks hit seven of their 16 3-pointers in the first period en route to a 33-29 lead.

TIP-INS

Raptors: F Scottie Barnes exited in the second quarter with a left wrist injury and did not return.

Bucks: F Jae Crowder missed his second straight game with left calf soreness. C Meyers Leonard was a late scratch, also with left calf soreness.

UP NEXT

Raptors: Host Indiana on Wednesday.

Bucks: Host San Antonio on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing

Latest News

Badgers women’s hockey holds welcome event following National Championship win
Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) shoots over Marquette forward Oso Ighodaro (13) in the...
Michigan State outlasts Marquette; Izzo back to Sweet 16
Badgers knock off defending champs; Win seventh National Championship
Wisconsin's Connor Essegian (3) and Chucky Hepburn (23) watch as a teammate shoots free throws...
Hepburn and Wisconsin knock off Liberty 75-71 in NIT