Back To Back Storms This Week

Warm Tuesday

Wet midweek

Lots of uncertainty for next weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The first day of spring is finally here! And it has truly started us on the right track with the skies opening up to plenty of sunshine this afternoon and our temperature topping out in the upper 40s.

The rest of the week, though, will be a combination of clouds, showers, and even the chance of some mixed precipitation towards the end of the week. Currently, we have a weak, and fairly dry, cold front moving down from northern Wisconsin. This front is expected to slow and even stall across southern Wisconsin. This will make it a bit tricky to determine if and who could see a bit of precipitation overnight, and into tomorrow. Light drizzle and rain can’t be ruled out for our area. Tuesday’s highs will reach into the lower 50s.

Most of Wednesday is looking to be cloudy as we watch the approach of another system from the southwest. This storm will bring enough moisture in the evening that we’ll likely see some showers late, possibly turning into a rain/snow mix on Thursday morning. Any type of frozen accumulation is unlikely as surface temperatures will be in the 40s.

By late Thursday we’ll see improving conditions, and into late week and weekend, we’re looking at partly/mostly cloudy clouds with any chance of precipitation to be minimal.

