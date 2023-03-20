Badgers women’s hockey holds welcome event following National Championship win

(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj and Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 8:45 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After taking down top-ranked Ohio State to win their seventh National Championship in program history, the UW women’s hockey team will celebrate their victory with fans on Monday night at LaBahn Arena.

Doors to LaBahn Arena will open Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. and the program will start at 6 p.m. following the arrival of UW Head Women’s Hockey Coach Mark Johnson and players.

Admission to the event is free and fans can enter through the east or west entrance to LaBahn Arena.

Additional parking is available in surrounding University lots.

