Boscobel man arrested after suspicious vehicle found near hotel

BOCOBEL, Wis. (WMTV) – A Boscobel man was arrested early Saturday morning after an officer spotted him sitting in a vehicle that was parked behind a hotel in the city, the police department reported Monday morning.

According to the Boscobel Police Department, the officer saw the 31-year-old in a vehicle near the storage units near the AmericInn hotel, in the 1700 block of Elm Street. The officer also noted the license plates did not match the vehicle he was in.

After determining the man had an active warrant for his arrest, he was taken into custody.

A Grant Co. K-9 unit was brought in and indicated to officers that there were narcotics in the vehicle, the police statement continued. A search of the vehicle turned up marijuana, methamphetamine, and prescription medication.

He was booked for possession of each of those drugs and for allegedly carrying a concealed knife.

