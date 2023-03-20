CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Space junk burns up over California

Flaming space debris from the International Space Station streams across the night sky over Northern California. (Source: JAIME HERNANDEZ/CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (CNN) - An impressive light show over Northern California was captured on video on Friday.

It might look like a scene from an end-of-days film about Earth-killing comets, but those aren’t meteors from outer space.

They’re blazing chunks of communications equipment from the International Space Station, streaming across the night sky at 17,000 mph.

The 700-pound communications antenna went into space in 2009. In February 2020, the ISS discarded the equipment.

The debris orbited the Earth for a couple of years and finally got low enough to break apart and burn up.

According to astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell, about 10% of such equipment might fall to Earth in small pieces with the rest melting off on the way down.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
2 southcentral Wisconsin drivers arrested overnight for OWI’s
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing

Latest News

South Carolina Senators hear from the parents of people who died from fentanyl overdose on Jan....
With overdoses up, states look at harsher fentanyl penalties
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
State investigators probing death, injury in Hortonville
SSM Health at Home Foundation director Brittany de la O joins The Morning Show Monday to...
SSM Health at Home March for Meals campaign
SSM Health at Home Meals on Wheels program announcing a partnership expansion with Goodman...
SSM Health at Home March for Meals campaign