CUTE: South Carolina zoo welcomes newborn giraffe

The Greenville zoo welcomed a new baby giraffe.
By Anisa Snipes and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A South Carolina zoo is celebrating the birth of a baby giraffe.

The Greenville Zoo said its 17-year-old Masai giraffe, Autumn, gave birth to the calf Sunday around 1:10 p.m.

The baby and mother are currently bonding in the giraffe barn.

Officials said the calf weighs 135 pounds and is 5 feet, 11 inches tall.

According to WHNS, the new baby is Autumn’s sixth calf.

The Greenville Zoo said Autumn and her partner Miles are part of the Species Survival Program to help ensure the long-term viability of threatened and endangered species.

You can visit the zoo’s website to see Autumn and the calf on a 24 hour live stream video.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Badger Women’s Hockey will go to National Championships

Latest News

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Teacher shot by 6-year-old describes challenging recovery
Andrew Drake, 40, of Oregon, Wisconsin competes on Wheel of Fortune.
Oregon man competes on Wheel of Fortune
A “now hiring” sign is posted with “open interviews” outside of Batteries + Bulbs in Madison, WI.
WI employers expand job opportunities for disabled amid worker shortage
WI employers expand job opportunities for disabled amid worker shortage
WI employers expand job opportunities for disabled amid worker shortage
Iraq veterans continue to feel mental health effects, 20 years after invasion
Iraq veterans continue to feel mental health effects, 20 years after invasion