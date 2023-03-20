Dream led to attack on State St. in Madison, complaint states

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A Madison man was arrested Thursday after allegedly attacking his girlfriend after she had a dream that he cheated on her, according to a criminal complaint. The suspect also told investigators that an argument started with the dream however he denied the fight turned physical, it added.

The Madison Police Dept. reported on Monday, officers saw the suspect pinning a woman to the ground when they were called the home, in the 500 block of State St. around 9:15 p.m. One of the officers reported seeing the suspect was sleeping or unconscious and went on to meet with the victim, the criminal complaint noted.

The officer indicated he knew her and the suspect from previous professional contact. The victim appeared to the officer to be scared to talk him but pointed at the suspect and nodded when the officer asked if the fight was physical.

Around that time, the suspect, identified as Cory Webb, awoke and was asked by the officer what happened. Webb told him about the dream and said it sparked the argument, according to the complaint, which stated he denied twice that it turned physical.

When the officer returned to the victim, she confirmed a dream had started the fight, the complaint continued. She added that, in beyond the dream about him cheating, she heard he had interacted with an ex-girlfriend that day.

The victim told the investigating officer the suspect pinned her to the ground and choked her for two to three seconds, according to the complaint. Additionally, the officer stated the victim was crying at one point during their interview and the complaint quoted her as saying something similar to “he does this all the time, and I don’t know what to do.”

According to the complaint, the victim said the suspect had lived together for a month and the officer said he knew from previous interactions with them that they would refer to each other as husband and wife.

After he was arrested, the suspect took a breathalyzer test and it registered 0.248, which is three times the legal driving limit, the complaint stated. It also cited surveillance footage from a city camera on the corner of State Street and W. Gilman St. that showed a person matching the suspect’s description with his hand near the victim’s throat.

Webb has been charged with disorderly conduct with domestic abuse assessments, according to the complaint. He appeared in a Dane Co. court Monday where he was given a $500 signature bond. He is due back on May 10 for a pre-trial conference.

