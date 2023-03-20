Driver dies in Dane Co. crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A driver was thrown from her vehicle during a rollover crash outside of the Town of Springdale, authorities reported.

On Monday, the Dane Co. Sheriff’s Office stated the driver was alone in her vehicle at the time of the crash, which happened around 6:45 p.m. Its statement did not indicate what led to the crash, which happened along U.S. Hwy. 151, west of Co. Hwy. PD., saying it remains under investigation.

The 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office added. Her name is expected to be released at a later time by the Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office.

The crash closed U.S. Hwy. 151 at Co. Hwy. PD and its southbound on-ramp while a crash reconstruction team investigated.

