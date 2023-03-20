Iraq veterans continue to feel mental health effects, 20 years after invasion

The Madison VA’s PTSD clinic says Iraq and Afghanistan veterans make up the biggest group of clients served now.
While the Iraq War is now over, many of those who served there still feel the effects of trauma.
By Michelle Baik
Mar. 20, 2023
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - While the Iraq War is now over, many of those who served there still feel the effects of trauma.

Monday marks 20 years since U.S. forces invaded Iraq.

Ron Ramos said he thinks about the war “all the time.” The former Marine enlisted in 2004 and spent about 18 months in Iraq, mostly transporting troops and cargo.

“Certain times of the day, certain smells. They all bring back memories,” he said. “For me, it’s usually specific times of the year. Usually the fall time is not the best for me. It’s when we have lost one of our Marines in our shop, in our unit.”

Ron Ramos in Iraq
Ron Ramos in Iraq(Courtesy of Ron Ramos)

He found support in other veterans, but professional help is also available to treat the mental health effects of war. More than a decade since the last U.S. troops left Iraq, the Madison VA is finding many of those who served there in its PTSD clinic.

“Especially in the last five years, we’ve seen a very big shift towards the younger generation of veterans, and I would say [Iraq and Afghanistan veterans] now comprise the vast, vast majority of who we’re seeing now,” Dr. Valerie Maine said.

She said around 15-percent of Iraq and Afghanistan veterans are diagnosed with PTSD. Depression and anxiety have similar rates.

“Especially with some of the early days in Iraq, it’s the sheer amount of trauma that these veterans experienced [that] will make it much more likely that they’re going to have a difficult time recovering,” she said.

Veterans can find care at the Madison VA. More information can be found here.

