Madison police union endorses challenger Reyes for mayor

Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes (Source: MMSD)
Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes (Source: MMSD)(NBC15)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:25 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – Hundreds of Madison police officers are coming out to back the challenger in this spring’s mayoral race. On Monday, the Madison Professional Police Officers Association endorsed Gloria Reyes to lead the city for the next four years.

The organization’s president Kelly Powers said Reyes, who once served alongside them as a Madison Police Department detective, has “a clear passion for service and community connections that run deep.”

“The MPPOA applauds her common-sense approach to balancing the challenges facing taxpayers with the need to provide our community with the public safety services that they deserve and have every right to expect,” he continued.

Powers went on to criticize Reyes’ opponent and current mayor, Satya Rhodes-Conway, of depriving the police department of the staffing and technology the officers feel they need. He pointed specifically to body-worn cameras as a public safety step that other cities have adopted that Madison has not.

“At this pivotal moment in our city’s history, the officers that work to keep our community safe believe that we need a true leader that is committed to strengthening our ability to serve our community,” he added.

The MPPOA claims a membership of 450 police officers, detectives, investigators, and sergeants. It describes its mission as to promote collective bargaining and a progressive, professional police department.

Based on the February primary results, Reyes still has a climb to topple Rhodes-Conway, who is running for her second term. She finished second to the incumbent, tallying approximately 28% of the vote. Rhodes-Conway, however, brought home nearly 60%.

