Madison suspect arrested for 3rd time in 8 days

(MGN)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:59 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – For the third time in a little more than a week, a Madison man found himself arrested after woman reported he was in her home, and he was later found in a nearby parking lot, the Madison Police Dept. stated.

Officers found the suspect after the victim called 911 around 3:30 a.m. last Thursday, saying he was inside her S. Blair St. home.

After they arrived, a contact team was assembled, and the 37-year-old suspect was found in the parking lot and taken into custody, the report continued. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.

The MPD report noted the suspect, Anthony Moore, was arrested on March 9 when officers reported finding him checking doors in a parking garage. The day before this most recent arrest he was found inside an apartment building, according to the report.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire
COVID-19 masks
SSM Health to no longer require universal mask-wearing
Badger Women’s Hockey will go to National Championships

Latest News

Boscobel man arrested after suspicious vehicle found near hotel
Sheriff: Sauk Co. theft suspect arrested for OWI the next day
New information has been released about a double homicide Saturday in the town of Wolf River.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Rain and some mix may be coming our way
Back To Back Storms This Week