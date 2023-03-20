Madison suspect arrested for 3rd time in 8 days

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – For the third time in a little more than a week, a Madison man found himself arrested after woman reported he was in her home, and he was later found in a nearby parking lot, the Madison Police Dept. stated.

Officers found the suspect after the victim called 911 around 3:30 a.m. last Thursday, saying he was inside her S. Blair St. home.

After they arrived, a contact team was assembled, and the 37-year-old suspect was found in the parking lot and taken into custody, the report continued. He was booked into the Dane Co. jail on counts of criminal trespassing, disorderly conduct, and bail jumping.

The MPD report noted the suspect, Anthony Moore, was arrested on March 9 when officers reported finding him checking doors in a parking garage. The day before this most recent arrest he was found inside an apartment building, according to the report.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.