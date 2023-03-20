Madison woman accused of stealing hotel deep freeze

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police arrested a 63-year-old Madison woman after she was caught pushing a deep freeze down the street that she had allegedly stolen earlier from a hotel.

An employee at the Graduate Madison called police and told them that the woman had pushed the freezer to the elevator, upstairs and out of the front door, according to an incident report. Madison Police Department officers responded around 12:10 a.m. Friday to the 600 block of Langdon Street.

Officers found the woman near South Brooks Street and took her into custody. She faces a charge of felony theft.

MPD added that the freezer is valued at around $4,000. It was given back to its owner.

