March for Meals campaign returns to support Madison area senior nutrition program

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -SSM Health at Home Foundation of Wisconsin is asking for the community’s continued support of its Meals on Wheels program.

For more than 50 years, the program has supported Madison area seniors with essential, nutritious meals five days a week.

Currently more than 300 residents of Madison, Middleton, and Monona rely on SSM Health at Home’s Meals on Wheels. This year, community members are encouraged to participate in a Virtual 5K March for Meals. You can walk or run the entire 5K or break the distance up over time.

The campaign runs from March 21 until June 30. The goal is to reach a combined 250 miles in support, which is equal to the number of miles our volunteers drive to deliver meals each day.

Team members from SSM Health at Home as well as the Goodman Community Center join The Morning Show Monday to discuss their new partnership expansion and the current need for program support.

To register, donate or learn about volunteering opportunities, see here.

