Middleton police investigate shooting on Parmenter St.

MIDDLETON, Wis. (WMTV) - Police have taken a person into custody after a shooting on Parmenter Street in Middleton.

Middleton Police Chief Troy Hellenbrand said the report of a shooting came in just after 1:30 p.m. Monday at MSI Auto. Officers arrived to find a victim in the parking lot, who was later taken to the hospital. Police have not indicated what the person’s condition was.

Hellenbrand said they do not feel that there is any threat to the greater community. Officers were following up on any leads they receive with information on the suspect and the incident. Police did not provide a description of the suspect or identify the person taken into custody.

“We really believe this is an isolated incident and a dispute that happened at this business,” Chief Hellenbrand said.

Police believe there was a dispute at the MSI Auto location on Parmenter Street, but are still working to determine if shots were fired inside or outside of the building. Officers have collected evidence but Hellenbrand said it is still too early to tell where the shots were fired or what the argument was about.

A stretch of the 3000 block of Parmenter Street, near the Donna Drive, has been blocked off. Chief Hellenbrand said initial information indicates that the dispute did not carry over into any other businesses.

Multiple units respond to Middleton's Parmenter Street. (NBC15)

A message sent out to families in the Middleton Cross Plains Area School District around 2:30 p.m. said buildings in the district that were in the City of Middleton were being placed on a secure building hold as police were responding to an incident near the Culver’s restaurant on Parmenter Street. The move was out of an abundance of caution, officials said, and meant no one would be let in or out of the buildings until police cleared the incident. A second message updated families just before 2:45 p.m., saying the hold had been lifted. Chief Hellenbrand said these types of holds are standard protocol when an incident like this happens.

NBC15 has a reporter at the scene and will update this story as details develop.

