MPD: Suspect attempted to break into victim’s home after jail release

police arrest
police arrest(file)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Shortly after a suspect in a domestic disturbance was released from jail, he allegedly broke a window of the victim’s home while attempting to break in.

The Madison Police Department explained the suspect was arrested Friday and went to the victim’s home after that. Police arrived around 1 a.m. Saturday to the home on the 700 block of Pinecrest and found the man near the home.

Officers reported that the man tried to fight with them while he was being arrested, hurting one officer. The officer had to receive medical care and is “expected to be OK.”

MPD officers arrested the 55-year-old Madison man, who is accused of false imprisonment, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.

