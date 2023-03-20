OWI suspect hits sign, knocks down fence on Madison Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) – A driver is facing his first OWI charge after crashing into a traffic sign and a fence along the Beltline on Friday, the Madison Police Dept. reported.

According to police, the 35-year-old driver was weaving his way through traffic around noon while heading west on the Beltline. Officers responded when the suspect was near the Whitney Way interchange.

By the time they caught up with him, the driver had stuck a large sign on the side of the highway and drove through a fence, bringing down a long stretch of it, images released by MPD showed.

A suspect was arrested after allegedly hitting a sign and knocking down a fence on the Beltline, on Friday, March 17, 2023. (Madison Police Dept.)

After arresting the man for what would be his first OWI, officers drove the suspect home and released him to a responsible party.

