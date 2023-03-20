Pleasant day to kickoff Spring

Spring showers midweek
A mix of clouds and sun today with mild temperatures.
A mix of clouds and sun today with mild temperatures.
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:51 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
  • Mix of clouds & sun today
  • Temps warming through the week
  • Minor rain chances

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Happy spring! We’ll officially switch the seasonal calendar to spring at 4:24 PM this afternoon.

Monday will be a more spring-like day than what we saw experienced over the weekend. Winds will still be a bit breezy out of the southwest, with temperatures in the mid-40s. Skies will be a mix of clouds and sun through the morning, with clouds increasing later in the day.

Tuesday is cloudy but warmer with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see a chance for a few showers late on Tuesday and into Wednesday morning but rain will likely be sparse and light. There’s not a lot of energy supporting this system so some areas could completely miss out on the rain Tuesday night.

More spring shower chances Wednesday night into Thursday but this system also looks to bring only scattered activity. Temperatures will remain mild through mid-week with highs in the mid-50s on Wednesday. We’ll get slightly cooler on Friday before warming up again into the next weekend.

