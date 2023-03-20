Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) – One person is dead after a vehicle that was fleeing from a Jefferson Co. deputy crashed outside of Watertown early Monday afternoon, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, the deputy had tried to pull the vehicle over around 12:30 p.m. as it sped into Watertown. The vehicle’s driver allegedly refused to pull over and only went faster through the city.

The driver headed out of Watertown and into the Town of Ixonia along State Hwy. 16 and lost control of the vehicle, which went off the highway. One person was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, while two others suffered serious injuries and were taken to the hospital. The report from the Sheriff’s Office did not indicate if the driver or a passenger had been the individual ejected.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The Sheriff’s Office added the Wisconsin State Patrol has been asked to take over the investigation because one of its deputies had been involved in the pursuit.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.