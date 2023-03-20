Sheriff: Sauk Co. theft suspect arrested for OWI the next day

(WKYT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DELTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A suspect was taken into custody Saturday morning after authorities were alerted to a sedan that nearly crashed into multiple vehicles in the Township of Delton.

According to the sheriff’s office, the dispatch center was told around 8:30 a.m. the erratically driven Toyota Solara almost hit vehicles on South Ave., near the Herwig Road intersection.

That report came shortly after the Reedsburg Police Dept. was told of an unresponsive man also behind the wheel of a Toyota Solara. The car was located and stopped in Lake Delton.

The 33-year-old Mauston man is also accused of stealing from a business in West Baraboo the previous day.

He had been booked for felony retail theft for the latter incident. For the former, he faces counts of 4th defense OWI, possession of drug paraphernalia, and felony bail jumping, along with multiple traffic citations.

