Spring officially begins today!

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - March 20 marks the spring equinox which is the start of the spring season! Spring officially begins Monday at 4:24 PM.

The spring equinox means that the sun’s rays will directly hit the equator. This gives equal amounts of daylight in the northern and southern hemispheres, so no matter where you are in the world there will be 12 hours of daylight today.

Something that might not come to mind right away is that this also means that the Earth’s axis is perfectly parallel: not leaning towards or away from the sun.

As we go through the spring months, the Earth’s axis will slowly begin to tilt toward the sun, allowing for longer days and warmer temperatures in the northern hemisphere.

On the equinox, there's equal amounts of daylight across the globe. (WMTV)

