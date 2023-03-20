Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers

New information has been released about a double homicide Saturday in the town of Wolf River.
By Jason Zimmerman and WBAY news staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT
WOLF RIVER, Wis. (WBAY) - New information has been released about a double homicide Saturday in the town of Wolf River.

The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department has identified the victims as 72-year-old David Metzig and 71-year-old Jan Metzig. Hours after the incident, a person of interest was taken into custody in Kimberly.

Monday was a sad day for people coming and going from Union Star Cheese, which David and Jan Metzig have owned since 1980. The business itself has been in the Metzig family since 1911. They were well known in the area as cheese makers.

On Saturday, authorities were called to the couple’s house in the town of Wolf River around 5:15, that morning. A few hours later, a person of interest was reported, as being inside the YMCA in Kimberly, and acting suspicious. The ID the person used matched the suspect investigators were looking to speak with. That person, who we are not identifying yet, was arrested, and Action 2 News is told won’t be appearing in court Monday, which is when the criminal complaint will come out with details of what happened and a likely motive.

Action 2 News received a statement from the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association:

“David and Jan Metzig were widely known and deeply respected members of Wisconsin’s dairy community. We mourn their loss along with their family, friends and neighbors, and will remember their tireless work and skills, and their dedication to craftsmanship.”

Action 2 News did reach out to family members and people at the cheese store. They did not wish to go on camera.

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.

