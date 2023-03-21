Beloit high school basketball team commended for handling of hate speech

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Memorial High School basketball team was recognized at Beloit’s City Council meeting on Monday. The recognition comes after the team experienced alleged racist speech found on lockers at Muskego High School when participating in a game this month.

Council Member Kevin Leavy says he graduated from Beloit Memorial and this something he also experienced.

“Who would of thought we would be standing in 2023 discussing issues we discussed in the 1960s,” Leavy said.

He says the Beloit team did not act like boys but men.

“You’re reacting to what happened to you, but you are doing it in a positive way. I am asking the coach to go back and if there are any other teams that experienced this thing--we want to recognize them too,” Leavy said. “We want our students to know their community is behind them.”

Each player received a certificate of commendation from the city. The letter explains the city recognizes their leadership and adversity. Council member Markese Terell says he wants to leave the students with a positive message.

“I encourage you to continue to lead with positive influence and strong character,” said Terell. “I speak to young people daily about being comfortable in your own skin by simply being your authentic selves.”

At the end of the recognition, the council members gave the players a round of applause. The council says they stand with the team 110%. The head coach says he is proud of his team.

