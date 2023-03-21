Beloit Sky Carp to rebrand as “Paletas de Beloit” for five games during 2023 season

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - The Beloit Sky Carp have joined teams across Minor League Baseball to participate in Copa de la Diversión during the 2023 season.

Copa de la Diversión is a Minor League Baseball’s U.S. Hispanic/Latino fan engagement initiative that connects MiLB teams with their diverse communities while embracing the culture and values that resonate most with Hispanics/Latinos nationwide.

For five games during the 2023 season, the Sky Carp will take on an alternate identity that celebrates the local Hispanic heritage of the Stateline region. The team will become Paletas de Beloit. Paletas are a Mexican frozen treat made from fresh natural fruits, similar to a popsicle.

The sign really says it all, ice cream makes me feliz!#paletasdebeloit #copadeladiversion pic.twitter.com/E0fAsbhgmF — Beloit Sky Carp (@beloitskycarp) March 21, 2023

The first night of the rebrand will take place on Cinco de Mayo (May 5) when the Sky Carp take on West Michigan. The team will also be celebrating Copa de la Diversión Nights on May 31, June 29, July 22 and August 27.

Each time the Paletas take the field, they will wear special jerseys and caps that feature the colors associated with the frozen treats.

Fans will have the opportunity to secure jerseys worn by the players by bidding on them throughout the final game of the series on August 27. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit a local Hispanic-based charity that is yet to be determined.

