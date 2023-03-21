CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen Amazon truck chased by police

A chase in Milwaukee started when a man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck. (Source: WTMJ/414HYPEHOUSE/DIANA DIAZ/BP GAS STATION SURVEILLANCE VIDEO/CNN)
By WTMJ staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:34 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (WTMJ) - A wild police chase in Milwaukee started on Friday when a man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck.

A driver in an Amazon delivery truck is seen jumping a curb and cutting through the grass, leading police on a chase right past the Mitchell Park Domes Friday afternoon.

It came to an end just down the street.

Security camera video from the BP gas station on 27th and Saint Paul shows the truck pull up and police surround it. A 32-year-old man was arrested.

But it started around 1:30 p.m. and more than seven miles away near 65th and Lancaster.

Milwaukee Police say the suspect forced an Amazon worker to hand over the keys to their truck.

A witness said the suspect tried to get into her car first.

People in this neighborhood said they’re shaken up.

While the Amazon truck was taken from the block, it was just a block away where mail carrier Aundre Cross was killed just before Christmas. His memorial still remains.

Another neighbor said he moved to the street about a year ago with his family. Now after these two incidents, he said it feels like it was a mistake.

In cities across the country, several other Amazon trucks have been stolen in recent years.

Copyright 2023 WTMJ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Badger Women’s Hockey will go to National Championships

Latest News

A chase in Milwaukee started when a man allegedly stole an Amazon delivery truck.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Stolen Amazon truck chased by police
FILE - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks during a news conference at his official...
Japan, China leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war
The Manhattan District Attorney could be the first to indict a former president.
Manhattan DA could be 1st to indict ex-president
Police released images in the hours following the theft and Howard was quickly identified as...
Police arrest man accused of stealing van, body from funeral home