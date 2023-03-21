Could We Have Snow For the Weekend?

Spotty precipitation overnight

More sun for Thursday

Snow uncertainty for Saturday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Temperatures warmed up nicely today, topping out at 50F, and even with the high clouds, we still had plenty of sun come through.

We still continue to track multiple rounds of precipitation that will be moving through our area over the next several days. The first round will be a quick shot of rain overnight into early Wednesday morning. In this, there could be a bit of rain/snow mix, mostly well north. The rest of Wednesday will stay dry with clouds lingering across most of the region. Highs will be close to or even a bit warmer than today, into the lower 50s.

Late Wednesday into Thursday morning, there will be brief periods of rain and also a rain/snow mix, with overnight lows dropping closer to freezing. We’ll then get a northerly flow with drier and cooler air giving way to sun by the afternoon.

What we will be watching is our potential for a late-week storm. At the moment, there is still a lot of discrepancy on its track. One of our models brings is close enough to our south, that we’ll have plenty of moisture in the colder air on the backside of the storm, helping to bring an accumulation of snow by Saturday morning. Another model keeps the low even further south, keeping us out of any precipitation possibility.

