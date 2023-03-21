Darlington crash shuts down highway for five hours
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) – A single vehicle crash late Monday morning shut down a road in Darlington for much of the afternoon, the police department reported.
According to its statement, the driver suffered a medical emergency near the intersection of Galena Street and Ravine Street shortly before 11:30 a.m. and lost control of his truck. The vehicle went off the road and collided with a utility pole.
The 72-year-old Lancaster man was injured in the crash and taken to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, the statement continued. It added that the truck is considered a total loss.
The wreck forced authorities to block off that section of Galena Road, which is also State Hwy. 23 and 81 for approximately five hours.
