Entering a more active stretch

Multiple chances for rain
Rain will begin to move in later tonight.(WMTV)
By Amanda Morgan
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
  • Cloudy & mild today
  • Scattered showers overnight
  • Another round Wednesday evening

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Clouds have increased overnight and we’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies this morning. Skies will remain mostly overcast through the day today. With the passing of a warm front this afternoon, temperatures will still be warm despite the clouds. Highs should reach the lower 50s by the afternoon hours. Winds will be a bit lighter today, coming out of the southeast.

Rain chances don’t begin until later tonight. The big impacts of this system will be staying to our north, while locally we’ll just see some light showers overnight. Some rain will linger into early Wednesday morning before we begin to dry off into the afternoon.

Highs on Wednesday will still be in the lower 50s with overcast skies. A second system will be moving to our south Wednesday evening, bringing us another chance for rain.

We’ll see scattered showers Wednesday evening into Thursday morning. Cooler air will try to move in by Thursday morning, which could lead to some light snowfall especially north of Dane county. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to end the week.

