Gunfire reported outside Madison bowling alley

Madison Police Department squad car
Madison Police Department squad car(NBC15)
By Lila Szyryj
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:19 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Employees at a bowling alley on the city’s east side called police after discovering evidence of gunfire early Saturday morning, the Madison Police Department reported.

They found two shell casings outside the Bowl-a-Vard, in 2100 block of E. Springs Drive, MPD stated. The report did not indicate where the casings were located.

Officers were called to the scene around 1:45 a.m. They did not find any property damage and no injuries were reported.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 and tips can be submitted online.

