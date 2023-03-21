‘I was really lucky’: Man had 2 winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing

Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia...
Ben Baker had two winning Powerball tickets in the same drawing, according to the Virginia Lottery.(Virginia Lottery)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, Va. (Gray News) – A Virginia man is celebrating twice as much after he had two winning tickets in the same Powerball drawing.

According to the Virginia Lottery, Ben Baker bought a total of 10 tickets for the March 4 Powerball drawing from the Food Lion in Covington.

Out of those 10 tickets, two of them matched four of the winning numbers along with the Powerball number.

Baker would have won a $50,000 prize. However, he spent an extra dollar on each ticket when he bought them for Power Play, which triples each prize to $150,000. The two winnings added up to $300,000.

“I was really lucky,” he said as he received his check.

The Virginia Lottery said the winning numbers were 10-16-18-40-66 and the Powerball number was 16.

Baker said he plans to use some of the winnings for home improvement while saving the rest.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Multiple units respond to the Parmenter Street.
Middleton dealership employee dies in shooting over vehicle sale
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire

Latest News

FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Virginia teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘I thought I had died’
Forecast models still are still differing from each other
Could We Have Snow For the Weekend?
Snow potential for Saturday
Snow potential for Saturday
Gladys Knight performs in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday,...
Springsteen, Gladys Knight among Biden recipients of arts, humanities medals
FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden creates national monuments, marine sanctuary in West