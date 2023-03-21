Iowa Co. mulch fire will burn for days, sheriff’s office warns

COBB, Wis. (WMTV) – The mulch fire that has been sending plumes of thick smoke high over Iowa County since Sunday is expected to keep burning for several more days, according to a new statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The first firefighters responded early Sunday morning to the Tri Star Pallets factory, on the north side of Cobb, and discovered the large mulch fire, the sheriff’s office explained. They continue trying to get the burning compost under control. However, they warn smoke will still be thick at times.

Cobb Fire Chief Steve Linscheid cautioned people who live in the village to keep their homes closed up and to be on the alert for shifting winds.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to spread out the mulch and wet it down. The sheriff’s office was not able to say exactly how long the fire would burn but indicated they were expecting to be there for the next several days.

Multiple fire companies, including teams from Highland, Dodgeville, Fennimore, and Montfort, have all responded to aid Cobb’s volunteer firefighters, the sheriff’s office noted.

