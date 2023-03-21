Iowa Co. mulch fire will burn for days, sheriff’s office warns

MGN Online
MGN Online(MGN Online)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COBB, Wis. (WMTV) – The mulch fire that has been sending plumes of thick smoke high over Iowa County since Sunday is expected to keep burning for several more days, according to a new statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

The first firefighters responded early Sunday morning to the Tri Star Pallets factory, on the north side of Cobb, and discovered the large mulch fire, the sheriff’s office explained. They continue trying to get the burning compost under control. However, they warn smoke will still be thick at times.

Cobb Fire Chief Steve Linscheid cautioned people who live in the village to keep their homes closed up and to be on the alert for shifting winds.

Heavy equipment has been brought in to spread out the mulch and wet it down. The sheriff’s office was not able to say exactly how long the fire would burn but indicated they were expecting to be there for the next several days.

Multiple fire companies, including teams from Highland, Dodgeville, Fennimore, and Montfort, have all responded to aid Cobb’s volunteer firefighters, the sheriff’s office noted.

Click here to download the NBC15 News app or our NBC15 First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Whitewater community holds candle light vigil for baby found dead
Whitewater PD reveals more on baby whose body was found in field
Tears of joy: UW med students discover fate during ‘Match Day’ ceremony
Police lights
Sheriff: 1 dead after fleeing vehicle crashes near Watertown
Monona Fire
Monona FD: One dead, multiple displaced after apartment fire
Badger Women’s Hockey will go to National Championships

Latest News

Picture of David and Jan Metzig.
Wolf River double homicide: Victims were well-known cheesemakers
Gov. Tony Evers and fellow Democrats introduce a new bill that would strike down Wisconsin's...
Wisconsin Democrats roll out bill to restore pre-Roe abortion laws
Sheila Lockwood (left) is picture with her son Austin and two other family members.
Heartbroken mother fights for tougher drunk driving laws in Wisconsin
Picture of missing child and parent, along with vehicle the parent was believed to be driving.
New London Police searching for missing child, parent