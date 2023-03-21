Man allegedly tried to push woman out of vehicle during fight, Madison PD reports

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A man is accused of trying to push a woman out of his vehicle during a fight while he was drunk, the Madison Police Department reported Monday.

MPD stated that officers were called around 2:30 a.m. Friday to the 500 block of E. Johnson Street after witnesses reported seeing a physical altercation between the suspect and the victim.

Police arrested the 25-year-old suspect for his second alleged OWI offense after he failed a field sobriety test. He also faces a charge of disorderly conduct.

Authorities indicated the investigation was ongoing.

